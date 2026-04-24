On the verge of losing everything

I’m Gregnisha bias by grace of God i’ve been independent and working since I was 16 I have four beautiful kids. It was recently offered two wonderful job offers that I pray for. Yes I did take it even though I don’t know how I’m going to be able to get back-and-forth yes I have a vehicle but I know my vehicle will not last another month because I had it for over 10 years. I’ve been saving and I’ve been also taking care of bills and kids so if I lose my car I will be on the urge of losing the job of my life in my home for my keys. I’m asking for help to get us another car a simple share no big or a small donation are all acceptable. Thank you in advance.