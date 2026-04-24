On the brink of losong everything

I recently lost my job and have a household of 6 as well as pets, I took in my 75 year old uncle who is suffering from dementia, and I support both my parents who are on disability. Times have fallen hard upon us. I have been trying to find a job but have fallen so far behind on bills and rent that we may become homeless before I can catch up. I am trying my hardest to find away to not lose everything . I pray for help everyday. I go to food banks multiple times a week to just be able to feed everyone and my pets as well. I've tried churches but I've had no success. Anything truly helps, I know God works in mysterious ways. And im hoping he hears my plea. To reach this goal would get me caught up on rent and close to being caught up on everything else. I pray that this reaches the right people.