On the Brink of Losing Everything Please Help Me

I never imagined myself in a position where I had to beg for help, but I’m completely out of options and drowning. After being fired from my previous job and left with nothing, I started DLE Contracting purely out of survival. I poured my blood, sweat, and tears into building this construction business solely to provide a decent life for my family. However, the relentless backlash and constant slander have completely shattered us. The phone has stopped ringing, the work has dried up, and I’m currently completely broke. Every day, I look at my family and feel a deep sense of despair, knowing that I’m struggling just to keep food on the table and keep the lights on. We live in constant fear and exhaustion due to this relentless onslaught. I’m forced to swallow my pride and put together this campaign because I’m on the brink of losing everything. I desperately need a lifeline to keep our business alive, provide a roof over my family’s head, and find a way to fight back against those who refuse to stop until we are completely ruined.

Aka: Chudthebuilder