On Our Way To 40K

After a cross country move, a layoff, foreclosure, housing scam and bankruptcy, I now have an amazing opportunity to move into a new home with an option to buy it through owner financing. The owner is understandably requiring a significant down payment due to my past credit issues, and I’m unbelievably grateful for this opportunity. Although I’m back at work and re-establishing my credit/finances, I do not have all of the funds available. Because of my credit, I have been unable to be approved for rentals, and the payments for this house will be considerably less than a rental. Making this an almost perfect opportunity.





This down payment will allow me and my family to move into our own home, with an affordable monthly payment, and put us on a solid path to home ownership. We will actually have housing security instead of uncertainty, and this would be a life-changing step forward for us.





I’m a new K-2 support teacher, after making a midlife career change following a recent layoff. I’ve had several bumps in the road after making a cross country move, some preventable, some not, but I’m determined to turn things around. I’ve put in a lot of work to improve the things that contributed to those bumps, including addressing the impact of past traumas and financial illiteracy. Now I’m moving forward with a solid and realistic comeback plan. Any support and prayer you can offer would mean the world to me as I work toward a stable future.