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One Flesh Ministries Launch

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTravis & Paula Bond

One Flesh Ministries Launch

One Flesh Ministry

Genesis 2:24 • Matthew 19:5–6 • Ephesians 5:31–32


Our Calling

God has given us a passion for strengthening marriages within the church. For more than seventeen years, we have had the privilege of mentoring couples, leading biblical marriage studies, and walking alongside those seeking restoration. While not every marriage is restored, witnessing God heal relationships and strengthen families has been one of the greatest joys of our ministry.


Mission

To equip husbands and wives to pursue God’s design for one-flesh marriage, strengthening families, churches, and communities.


Vision

We envision thriving Christ-centered marriages that produce healthy families, strengthen the local church, and reflect the Gospel to the world. Through biblical mentoring, practical teaching, discipleship, and compassionate support, we seek to help couples grow in unity and become living testimonies of God’s grace.


Ministry Philosophy

One Flesh is a bi-vocational marriage discipleship ministry designed to complement—not replace—the work of pastors, biblical counselors, and licensed professionals. Our role is to mentor couples by helping them examine their marriages through the lens of Scripture, encouraging personal repentance, spiritual growth, reconciliation, and Christ-centered transformation.

Healthy marriages are built when each spouse first pursues personal holiness before seeking to change the other. As couples submit themselves to God’s Word, the Holy Spirit brings healing, renewed trust, and restored intimacy.


Ministry Strategy

Our ministry focuses on four primary areas:

  1. Equip couples through biblical marriage studies and mentoring.
  2. Develop and disciple mature lay-leader couples to multiply ministry.
  3. Partner with local churches to strengthen existing marriage ministries.
  4. Build a sustainable discipleship pathway that provides ongoing growth rather than a single marriage class.


Our initial curriculum includes:

  1. Re|Engage (Watermark Community Church)
  2. The Meaning of Marriage (Tim Keller)
  3. The Mingling of Souls (Matt Chandler)


These studies provide a comprehensive biblical foundation addressing communication, conflict, intimacy, covenant commitment, and spiritual growth.


Church Partnerships

Our primary assignment is to lead and develop the marriage ministry at Springs Community Church while partnering with other churches that desire to strengthen marriages but lack sufficient resources or leadership. Stonewater Fellowship has been identified as a potential ministry partner as these relationships continue to develop.


Within the authority of Scripture, we will gladly serve under the spiritual oversight and accountability of the churches with whom we partner.


Leadership Development

Long-term effectiveness depends upon multiplication rather than individual effort. Working alongside church leadership, we will identify, recruit, train, mentor, and equip spiritually mature couples to serve as facilitators, mentors, and future ministry leaders, allowing the ministry to grow well beyond what we could accomplish alone.


Experience

Together, Paula and I bring over seventeen years of experience mentoring couples in crisis, leading marriage enrichment ministries, facilitating biblical marriage studies, and serving alongside church leadership. Combined with my professional background in business leadership and organizational development, we are equipped to build a sustainable, well-organized ministry that serves both churches and families effectively.


Funding

One Flesh will operate primarily through the financial support of ministry partners, supplemented when appropriate by participating churches.


Startup Goal

$15,000

  1. Three-month ministry stipend — $13,000
  2. Legal & organizational expenses — $1,250
  3. Marketing & outreach — $750


We will be actively meeting with our personal contacts, as well as those referred by other ministry partners to secure commitments to provide ongoing financial support to meet the minimal needs of One Flesh Ministries.

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