On edge of homelessness with 4 kids

My name is Sean, and I'm a Navy veteran, husband, and father of five. My family has been through one challenge after another, and we're doing everything we can to keep moving forward.

We were forced to leave our previous home and are currently staying in an Airbnb. After two weeks, the owner changed the terms of our stay and asked us to continue outside of Airbnb. We agreed and paid to stay, but now we've received a 3-day notice despite having already paid for the next two weeks. We're trying to handle this the right way while keeping a roof over our children's heads.

I work full time installing fire alarm systems and am doing everything I can to provide for my family. We're not looking for a handout—we're looking for a chance to get through this difficult time and into stable housing.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help with temporary housing, moving expenses, food, and getting our family into a permanent home. If you're not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give. It truly means the world to us.