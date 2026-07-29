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On a mission to heal

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCori Morrison

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cori Morrison

On a mission to heal

This is Lainey — our 14-year-old girl full of light and love. She loves the beach, splashing in the water, bouncing on her trampoline, and snuggling up for cuddles. She will rewatch Frozen on repeat, gravitates toward anything pink, and will never say no to a bowl of pasta. She is pure joy.

Yet, Lainey lives with severe autism and significant developmental delays. She communicates in 1 to 3 word sentences, and every word she knows had to be rigorously taught and constantly reinforced at home and at school with numerous teachers, therapists, and other professionals. She easily becomes overwhelmed by our complex world, and she works harder than most people will ever understand just to get through a typical day. Every day, she rides nearly an hour each way to a specialized school built for kids with these same challenges, yet it doesn’t have to be this way. 


Her Opportunity:

We have found an intensive two-week therapy program that could be life-changing for Lainey. This program focuses on:

-Functional neuroscience & motor development

-Speech movement therapy

-Neuromotor rehabilitation

-Functional medicine

-Brain-body connection

This is not a typical therapy appointment. It is a concentrated, specialized experience designed to rewire how the brain and body work together — with the goal of unlocking communication, improving cognitive function, and helping Lainey bridge the enormous gap between where she is today and the move toward a more independent adolescence and adult life we dream of for her.


The total cost of this two-week intensive session is $10,000. This program does not accept insurance, and is far more than what our family could manage alone.


If she could start talking, learning, and interacting with the world around her more. she could start functioning like any other kid and have the same life and experiences and passions every one of us has and treasures so dearly. To go this long without answers and aid and to keep denying our daughter the same life as the rest of us is just excruciating, yet that could all change with your help. 


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