Stand by Me - Ahjanae's Fight for Stability

Hello, fellow human beings! 🌟

My name is Ahjanae Gilbert, a young soul with big dreams and even bigger challenges. I'm just 20 years old, from the vibrant streets of New Orleans to the bustling city of Houston—a journey that has been as tough as it has been eye-opening.

For those first few months in Houston, life was anything but easy. 🏠 Despite my family’s initial hesitations due to personal struggles I faced back then, I found solace at Covenant House, a shelter here in Houston. It wasn't home, but it felt like the closest thing during that tough period of adjustment and healing from mental health.

Things have slightly improved since—I moved into my sister’s garage (not exactly part of the house), with limited access to basic amenities(like water) because I was hardly considered a permanent resident. Only being allowed to eat and bathe when I'm told to. But here's where you come in, dear reader. Despite all odds, I am determined and resilient; I work at Little Caesars for extra cash and have been investing time into improving my mental health, which has shown immense progress—a testament to resilience!

However, like many young adults navigating through the job market without much support or experience backing them up, getting fired from a part-time job hit me hard. Since then, I've applied for dozens of jobs with no luck; it’s disheartening when doors shut in your face because you are “too young and inexperienced” to even be considered.

I am here today not just sharing my story but asking for support—support that will help me pay off emergency costs like utility bills, buy a new phone (mine died), and maybe even some clothes as I start looking more presentable in interviews now that I’m feeling better about myself mentally! 🙏💪

Every dollar counts. Your small change could be the big breakthrough I need to turn my situation around—literally from surviving to thriving. Please, let's come together and make this happen for me, someone who needs a helping hand more than ever before in my young life. 🌈❤️

Let’s rise above the circumstances! If you believe in me or just feel like lending a hand today, please share my story—let’s inspire change one shared post at a time! 🙏💕