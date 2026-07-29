OluwafemiTrustfund

IN MEMORY OF BABATUNDE OLUWAFEMI OLUWASEUN

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved friend, Babatunde Oluwafemi Oluwaseun, who departed this life on 15 June 2026.

Oluwaseun was a trusted friend, loyal ally, and a compassionate individual who consistently stood up for his friends, family, and everyone around him. His kindness, generosity, and unwavering support touched many lives, and his memory will forever remain in our hearts.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, wife, aged mother, and father, who now face the difficult journey of life without him.

In honor of his memory and to support the family he loved dearly, we are establishing the Oluwaseun Trust Fund. The fund is dedicated to providing assistance for his wife, daughter, and elderly parents during this challenging period.

We kindly invite friends, colleagues, and well-wishers to support this initiative as we come together to preserve his legacy of love, care, and selflessness.

All contributions will be managed transparently and dedicated to the welfare of his daughter, wife, and aged parent

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.



