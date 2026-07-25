Olsen IVF fund

For those who do not know our story, my husband Steven and I have been trying to expand our family for the last 5 years. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been an easy road despite all of our best efforts.





Although things were progressing smoothly and insurance covered the majority of our IVF expenses, our benefits were rapidly being exhausted.





We have lost 4 pregnancies to miscarriage over the last 3 years and started on our IVF journey in March of 2025. We transferred our first embryo in November of 2025! While it resulted in pregnancy we sadly miscarried a few days before Christmas.





After this most recent miscarriage, I underwent surgery to ensure everything was functioning properly and to rule out any structural issues the doctors may have missed, as well as any recurring infections related to the repeated losses.

Besides some polyp tissue (that was removed) everything came back clear. Thank you Jesus! After giving my body a chance to recover from surgery and for my hormones to calm back down, we have been gearing up for a second transfer in June. Yay!!





This is where the prayers and financial help comes in:

A recent phone visit with the financial office of my doctor (needed to move ahead with our transfer) revealed that to be cleared for our upcoming transfer I would have to pay out of pocket for any and all appointments from here on out. I was informed that my insurance will only cover $7500 as a lifetime maximum for infertility.





Unfortunately, I’ve already met that max just from one embryo transfer and the resulting surgery after miscarriage. In order to do a transfer we have to pay $3100 upfront before moving forward. This does not include any medications that may be prescribed to facilitate an embryo transfer ( these are expensive as well).





I am asking for help to try once again to expand our family through IVF. (I wholeheartedly feel that, building a family despite how that happens, shouldn’t be capped by insurance.) If you feel that you can help in any way, Steven and I would greatly appreciate it. If financially isn't possible (we understand money is tight for many of us) we would greatly appreciate prayers for guidance, and wisdom on where to go from here. We have not completely given up hope to conceive naturally, it has just not worked to sustain a pregnancy. We have also not given up hope that this is in God’s will for our family. It has been our prayer that if this is not His plan for us, that He would remove the desire from us.





Thank you all for your help, in whatever that looks like.

God Bless,

Steven and Ashley Olsen