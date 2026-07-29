Olivia’s tooth journey

hello everyone my name is Olivia P. I’m setting up this givesendgo because atp I’m desperate for any help. I’m a victim of DV & I’m extremely embarrassed to state my current situation but I’ve been trying so hard to stay afloat. I do work, I have a teenager who’s a straight A student I thank god daily my situation doesn’t effect my child even though ik it has in ways I’ll never truly understand. Right now I’m in pain. I’m missing teeth because of the abuse I’ve been in the dentist since last yr and right now I need help raising 2k to complete the rest of my dental work. Anything will help I would appreciate anything even prayers if you can’t donate but please if you can help me. Thank you for taking the time to read I hope I reach my goal