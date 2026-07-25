Olivias fight to be pain free

Dec 7th 2018. At the age of 8 our daughter, Olivia, was diagnosed with an extensive inter-muscular venous malformation in her leg. Since then she has had numerous doctor and specialist visits, scans and tests, procedures, along with evolving diagnosis' added to her. In starting this journey we were working towards a cure but because her case is so complicated at this point she is considered incurable. Though this medical condition will be life long her hope now is to be PAIN FREE.

Olivia has a large FAVA ( fibro-adipose vascular anomaly; genetic mutation ), not just a VM. Her condition causes her to consistently feel mild to excruciating pain on a daily basis. FAVA is a rare, painful, and progressive vascular condition where fat and fibrous tissue replace muscle. It causes severe chronic pain, significant muscle contractures( fixed, ben joints), and limited range of motion. The pain is described as deep and aching intensified with movement/muscle stretching. Every day walking is a challenge and leads her to end each one laid up and hurting. This limits her from most activities and life experiences. To be completely free of this 'FAVA' doctors would have to remove most all of her leg muscle which would deem her leg useless. The treatments here in the US (sclerotherapy, embolization) would only give her weeks of relief from pain However, a specialist in Italy with ground breaking treatment (electroschlerotherapy) would provide her years (instead of weeks) of a pain free life.

As with most families we are on a fixed income and the total cost of pre-op testing, travel, lodging, food, and all medical costs will mostly likely be upwards of $35,000. Her projected procedure date will be this September/October in Milan, Italy.

Our Insurance does not cover care outside the US. Would you please prayerfully considering helping our daughter work toward a pain free life ( and additionally share this with others ) Her full story can be seen on Facebook under 'My Venous Malformation Journey'

THANK YOU!