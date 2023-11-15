Supporting Olivia Krolczyk

Olivia Krolczyk is a 21 year old graduate of the University of Cincinnati. After being unfairly failed in her college class for using the term "biological woman" while writing about women's sports, she became a passionate advocate dedicated to preserving free speech and fairness in women's sports. She competed for 10 years at both the high school and collegiate level, becoming a multi-event state athlete in both cross country and track. Her involvement with sports has inspired her to speak out against the challenges to the integrity of women's sports and promoting equal opportunity for female athletes. Since joining the fight she has had the opportunity to lead her generation in shining the light on the dangerous indoctrination and suppression of speech happening in universities while speaking on multi-media news outlets across the country. Olivia was held hostage at the University of Washington while giving a speech about her story, the importance of free speech, and protecting the integrity of women's sports. Windows were broken, objects thrown into the event room, 200+ students and ANTIFA violently protested until police officers dressed Olivia in police clothing to escort her out safely. As a proud American, she knows that it is now her duty to ensure that every voice is heard, especially when living in a time where the fundamental right to express dissenting perspectives is at stake.