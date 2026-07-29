Memorial Fund for Olivia Kate Zirkel

In honor of Olivia Kate Zirkel, we will be providing blankets and care boxes for the bereavement carts at Virtua Voorhees hospital. Any monetary donations will be going towards this endeavor.





These carts were a tremendous blessing to us during the tragic and unexpected passing of our daughter. They provided necessary supplies to remember her and begin to process our tragic loss. We would love to provide this comfort to other parents and continue on the blessing for other families.





The bereavement carts were donated by other bereaved families. On them were swaddles, teddy bears, books (both children's and adult grieving), and more. Each item on the cart was labeled in honor of the lost infant. In our time of need, we were blessed to have access to a swaddle to wrap Olivia in, clothes to dress her, story books to read her, and books to take home to assist with the grieving process. We are looking to pass this blessing forward to other grieving families going through the hardest moments in their lives.





The monetary donations would be used to purchase other similar items on the carts to refill them as well as blankets.





We have no specific goal for our fund, and will be using the any donations given toward this endeavor to help other grieving families.