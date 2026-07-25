Olive's Missions Discipleship Training School

I have wanted to participate in missions work for a long time, and this coming year I will have the opportunity to fulfill that calling. I am raising support to participate in six months of missions with YWAM (youth with a mission) in the pacific islands from January to June 2027. This missions program includes three months of intensive missions training and discipleship classes, and three months of outreach in the pacific islands, Nepal, and Thailand. I can't wait to get started on missions and every contribution is greatly appreciated!