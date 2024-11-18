Supporting Ole Olson's Oncology Treatment

*** UPDATE ***





On December 18, 2024 - My beloved husband Ole was called home. The time was far too brief.

Your new body is healed and renewed - Untethered by earthly problems - On a spiritual journey to learn and expand - Quieted and peaceful - Submerged in perfect love - Embraced by our Lord - (All my love, Donna)

On the morning of Saturday, October 19th, Ole began having severe headaches, dizziness, and nausea. Early Sunday morning, we decided to go to the ER in Yankton, thinking it was a severe sinus infection. After some tests, he was found to have at least 14 tumors in his brain and some bleeding as well. He was admitted to ICU where they began treating his pain and monitoring the bleeding. The bleeding resolved on its own, but he had to have more tests to determine the extent of the lesions in his brain.

It is believed that the tumors in his brain were a result of metastasis likely related to his previous melanoma diagnosis 2 years ago. The current prognosis for his metastatic melanoma to the brain was not what we had hoped, but after meeting with the radiation/oncology teams in Sioux Falls, we are very optimistic going forward.

Any donation would be incredibly helpful in covering medical and travel expenses as all treatments and providers are about 2 hours away from home.