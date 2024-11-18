Campaign Image
Supporting Ole Olson's Oncology Treatment

 USD $1,385

Campaign created by Donna Olson

Campaign funds will be received by Donna Olson

*** UPDATE ***

On December 18, 2024 - My beloved husband Ole was called home. The time was far too brief. 

Your new body is healed and renewed - Untethered by earthly problems - On a spiritual journey to learn and expand - Quieted and peaceful - Submerged in perfect love - Embraced by our Lord - (All my love, Donna)

On the morning of Saturday, October 19th, Ole began having severe headaches, dizziness, and nausea. Early Sunday morning, we decided to go to the ER in Yankton, thinking it was a severe sinus infection. After some tests, he was found to have at least 14 tumors in his brain and some bleeding as well. He was admitted to ICU where they began treating his pain and monitoring the bleeding. The bleeding resolved on its own, but he had to have more tests to determine the extent of the lesions in his brain.

It is believed that the tumors in his brain were a result of metastasis likely related to his previous melanoma diagnosis 2 years ago. The current prognosis for his metastatic melanoma to the brain was not what we had hoped, but after meeting with the radiation/oncology teams in Sioux Falls, we are very optimistic going forward.

Any donation would be incredibly helpful in covering medical and travel expenses as all treatments and providers are about 2 hours away from home.

Anonymous
$ 500.00 USD
27 days ago

Brenda Barrois
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Doug and Carla Pirrotta
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Courtney Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for complete healing and strength. So sorry to hear this.

Alyssa
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Laurie Maynell
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Wade Bennett
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Jessica Engebretson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Scott and Julie Miller
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

The Dohner Family
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray you receive everything you need , and then some..

Marissa Schade
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Elaine and Bud Wiebenga
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thoughts and Prayers!

Amber Wiebenga Swenson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thoughts and Prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Update #2

January 12th, 2025

November 18, 2024

November 19th, 2024

Please see our Caringbridge page for Ole's medical updates! 🙏

https://www.caringbridge.org/site/5622a850-9098-11ef-94db-4d34de4df511


