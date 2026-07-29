Older Horse and Older Care Giver in Need

We are reaching out to ask for support for a truly older,selfless caregiver and her 26 year old registered Tennessee Walking Horse.After adopting this beautiful mare from a friend that was terminaly ill,she has spent thousands of of dollars out of her own pocket to treat sudden,serious health complications.Any contributions will directly help ease the financial burden of these essential medical bills and ensure this deserving horse continues to receive the high-quality care she deserves in her golden years.