Goal:
ZAR R360,000
Raised:
ZAR R3,900
Campaign funds will be received by Put Differently Publications
South African Roots, Global Reach
From South Africa’s beating heart, Old Tales Put Differently breathes new life into ancient stories for today’s kids and teens. At Put Differently Publications (PDP), we’re weaving fables and parables—think Jesus, Aesop, and more—free of ideology, straight from our SA soul to the world:
PDP’s South African roots drive us—Judges pulses with our grit, while Chronicle dreams universally. Sharing these tales globally takes bold moves. Each book costs R3,000 to publish—eBooks, print runs, proofs shipped to SA, and fixes. Marketing needs R1,200 daily for Google Ads and R60,000 monthly for Shopify’s world stage.
Our Goal: R360,000
This sparks 3 months of storytelling:
The Vision: R1,44M
A full year—13 Chronicle books, the Judges trilogy complete, and marketing to ignite young minds everywhere. R360K is our Q1 launch. Every gift fuels the fire:
From South Africa to the world, help us share Old Tales Put Differently—secrets kept, secrets told—with a new generation. Together, we’ll make ancient wisdom thrive again.
