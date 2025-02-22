South African Roots, Global Reach

From South Africa’s beating heart, Old Tales Put Differently breathes new life into ancient stories for today’s kids and teens. At Put Differently Publications (PDP), we’re weaving fables and parables—think Jesus, Aesop, and more—free of ideology, straight from our SA soul to the world:

: Three gritty YA novels set in South Africa’s urban sprawl, retelling the Book of Judges. Samson and Delilah—a dreadlocked hero’s battle of strength and betrayal—is ready. Two more hit the shelves in the next few months, straight from Johannesburg’s gritty pulse. Chronicle Collection: Thirteen enchanting books for ages 5-9, set in timeless, hypothetical realms. Three are done; one rolls out each month for ten more, plus a unique 13th. Think Prodigal Son or Red Peacock—stunningly illustrated fables and parables.

PDP’s South African roots drive us—Judges pulses with our grit, while Chronicle dreams universally. Sharing these tales globally takes bold moves. Each book costs R3,000 to publish—eBooks, print runs, proofs shipped to SA, and fixes. Marketing needs R1,200 daily for Google Ads and R60,000 monthly for Shopify’s world stage.

Our Goal: R360,000

This sparks 3 months of storytelling:

R48,000 publishes 6 books—3 Judges, 3 Chronicle.

R108,000 runs ads to thousands.

R180,000 launches Shopify globally.

Plus ~R7,000 for tools like Canva and AI.

The Vision: R1,44M

A full year—13 Chronicle books, the Judges trilogy complete, and marketing to ignite young minds everywhere. R360K is our Q1 launch. Every gift fuels the fire:

R200 = 5 days of creative tools.

R500 = reaches thousands with ads.

R1,000 = covers a proof copy’s print.

From South Africa to the world, help us share Old Tales Put Differently—secrets kept, secrets told—with a new generation. Together, we’ll make ancient wisdom thrive again.