Maui Food Security After the Kona Storms

We’re working hard to get back to growing!

If you’ve noticed a dip in our usual selection, the recent Kona Low Storms are the reason why. Our fields were hit by heavy winds, flooding and massive soil erosion. We've lost a great deal of inventory from our 60 acres--total losses to many of our leafy greens and herb yields, to premature harvests on roots and fruits. The crop damage, field damage and over-saturation is now eating dearly into our planting schedule. It will take us 2-3 months to regain our momentum.

With our Wailea storefront so close to opening, we're reaching out for helping hands to support our speedy replanting effort.

Mahalo for helping us feed our Maui community, and Mahalo for being an incredible part of our journey!





Tax-Deductible Contributions: If you require a tax-deductible receipt for your records, please consider making your gift through our 501(c)(3) partner, ParaGenius Foundation. Your support through PGF can directly aid our mission of agricultural recovery and food security. Learn more at ParaGeniusFoundation.org