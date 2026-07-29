Oklahoma Trip

Hello Everyone! I’m Judayah Fragozo I'm going to oklahoma for christian camp from May 16th-July 30th I’ve been working at this camp for about 4 yrs now but this year I don't have all the supplies to prepare for the 3 months i'll be there. . Please feel free to bless me with items on it and share the link with someone you know would like to help out!! 🙏🥰🫶🏾