Support Okello David

Okello David is a young man from Laminadera, a small village in northern Uganda. On Good Friday (18 April), a motorcycle ran into David, and he hit the ground with his face. His skull, jaw, and eyes are badly injured. He was in a coma for a few days and has since undergone reconstructive surgery. Currently, his jaw is wired shut and he is convalescing at a home in Gulu city, near to the hospital.

David is the provider for his wife, Stella, and two young children, Methodios and Gregory. We would like to raise funds to cover his medical expenses and the needs of his family. All funds raised will be sent directly to them.

Many people have commented that David has a sharp mind. He is a graduate from the agricultural and animal husbandry school at Gulu University. Since graduating, he has been employed by NUSSP.org (Northern Uganda Self-sufficiency Project), a charity founded by his uncle, Father Simon Menya. David was the agricultural expert, over-seeing crops and a pig farm to raise funds for the charity.

He is also active in the Ugandan Orthodox Church as a chatecist, leading reader services when a priest is absent. He teaches the faith to people. He is assigned to the parish community of Archangel Gabriel in Loyoajonga, a remote village. To see pictures of the parish, please view this blogpost (https://ministryinafrica.substack.com/p/baptism-of-baby-gregory) about the recent baptism of David's youngest son, Gregory.

We ask for your prayers and any material support that you can offer to Okello David and his family after this tragic accident.