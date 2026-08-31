Help Family to Fight FBI Overreach

Help the Oja Family Fight Against FBI Abuse of Power. For 3.5 Years, the FBI has surveilled and targeted and the Oja family including harassment , intimidation and break ins to four family members homes and cars including an elderly grandmother. No Crime, just the surveillance state and its unchecked power. A contribution here will help with the legal fund to help stop this so the family can live freely in peace and end this undeserved ordeal. Learn more at https://targetedfamily.com/