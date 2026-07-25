Oikos = household Help: first home + car repair

Hi, I am a 66, disabled veteran (my disability is NOT service related), and have never owned a home. Social Security does not enable me to save toward any down payment even for closing costs. It is just meeting my essentials. There are lots of veterans more worthy. I only served during the Cold War and saw no combat. Like everyone else enlisted, I offered my country a blank check of three years up to and including my life if needed. A home of my own would go far in reducing the stress and anxiety of leases, some property managers and landlords. Also, this fundraiser will help with car repairs estimated 2000. Pray about it. Ask about it. Make sure your donation is within your budget. But if you feel impressed by the Holy Spirit, give. Many Thanks.