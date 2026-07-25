GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help Christians Share The Gospel With The Lost

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$5,904 USD

Fundraiser created byElle Iso

Fundraiser funds will be received by SEEK AND SHARE TRUTH

Help Christians Share The Gospel With The Lost

Every year, tons of people seem to confine their Christianity to prayer and church attendance without more fully living out the life-changing teachings of Jesus Christ and calling others to do the same. May it no longer be so. As Christians, we are called to reach the lost. This is our duty and our honor. Christ has saved us and set us free from our slavery to sin. He has taken on the wages of sin which is death and given us eternal life! Yet many do not know Him yet, and they are not yet free...


We must not be silent. We must not allow the lost to continue in darkness unaware of the Light of Jesus Christ our LORD!


1 Peter 3:15 shows our need for apologetics (sharing reasons for Christianity).

2 Corinthians 10:5 shows our need for polemics (sharing reasons against false beliefs).

Mark 16:15-16 shows our need for evangelism (sharing the gospel).

Matthew 28:19-20 shows our need for disciples who disciple others to fulfill these teachings, too.


Will you help us train and equip Christians in apologetics, polemics, and evangelism and help us go and make disciples of all peoples?


All of the training our apologists, polemicists, and evangelists do, we offer free of charge in attempts to maximize the number of people willing and able to attend to understand the gospel and learn to more effectively communicate it as well. We want as many people as the Lord wills to attend in-person and online so that we can help make disciples who help make disciples.


We don’t want attendees to have financial barriers. We also don’t want speakers who are coming to train and equip people to have financial barriers, either.


If you want to help cover flights, food, and lodging for our teams as we can continue our missions, we’d love to put your donations to good use for the glory of God. We appreciate your prayerful consideration towards these ends, and either way, your prayers for God’s will to be done, both in general, and also in us and through us, and that many more will receive the salvation of Christ, as He desires all peoples to be saved. May we not stand in the way, but instead, walk WITH the Way, the Truth, and the Life, aiding many more to be with Him eternally as well!


---


Expected Expenses Budgeted:


  1. 15 Ministries : $7,000
  2. Travel + Food : $6,500
  3. Lodging : $6,000
  4. Advertising : $500
  5. Administration : $1,500
  6. Fees : $1,000
  7. Miscellaneous Resources + More : $500
  8. Security : $2,000
Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve