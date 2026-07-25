Help Christians Share The Gospel With The Lost

Every year, tons of people seem to confine their Christianity to prayer and church attendance without more fully living out the life-changing teachings of Jesus Christ and calling others to do the same. May it no longer be so. As Christians, we are called to reach the lost. This is our duty and our honor. Christ has saved us and set us free from our slavery to sin. He has taken on the wages of sin which is death and given us eternal life! Yet many do not know Him yet, and they are not yet free...





We must not be silent. We must not allow the lost to continue in darkness unaware of the Light of Jesus Christ our LORD!





1 Peter 3:15 shows our need for apologetics (sharing reasons for Christianity).

2 Corinthians 10:5 shows our need for polemics (sharing reasons against false beliefs).

Mark 16:15-16 shows our need for evangelism (sharing the gospel).

Matthew 28:19-20 shows our need for disciples who disciple others to fulfill these teachings, too.





Will you help us train and equip Christians in apologetics, polemics, and evangelism and help us go and make disciples of all peoples?





All of the training our apologists, polemicists, and evangelists do, we offer free of charge in attempts to maximize the number of people willing and able to attend to understand the gospel and learn to more effectively communicate it as well. We want as many people as the Lord wills to attend in-person and online so that we can help make disciples who help make disciples.





We don’t want attendees to have financial barriers. We also don’t want speakers who are coming to train and equip people to have financial barriers, either.





If you want to help cover flights, food, and lodging for our teams as we can continue our missions, we’d love to put your donations to good use for the glory of God. We appreciate your prayerful consideration towards these ends, and either way, your prayers for God’s will to be done, both in general, and also in us and through us, and that many more will receive the salvation of Christ, as He desires all peoples to be saved. May we not stand in the way, but instead, walk WITH the Way, the Truth, and the Life, aiding many more to be with Him eternally as well!





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Expected Expenses Budgeted:



