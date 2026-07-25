Ohio South African Refugees needs your help please

The current financial assistance is insufficient for many refugees from South Africa who comes to America with minimal funds. I am currently doing my best to help fellow refugees in Ohio but financially I am unable to carry this weight myself. Many good people offered financial support via GiveSendGo.

Donations will be applied for helping refugees pay for rent when government funding stops after 3 months as well as financial assistance towards obtaining drivers licenses ($500/person), transportation to and from clothing and food banks. We hope and pray the Refugees program gets to a point where no financial assistance would be needed but at this moment we desperately need your help.

On behalf of all the South African Refugees that will find much needed relief from your kind donations I want to thank you. May God bless you abundantly. 🙏