Ohio Political News to White House Freedom 250

BIG NEWS!

Ohio Political News has officially been invited by the White House Freedom 250 Initiative to serve as an official media partner for the incredible Rededicate 250 event taking place Sunday, May 17th on the beautiful National Mall in Washington, D.C.!

This historic celebration will be a powerful day of prayer, praise, thanksgiving, patriotism, and remembrance as America prepares to commemorate 250 years of freedom.

And we are bringing YOU with us.

We will be streaming LIVE all day long — from sun up to sun down — so you won’t miss a single moment of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

From interviews and behind-the-scenes coverage to the incredible atmosphere on the National Mall, Ohio Political News will be there every step of the way bringing you the latest coverage LIVE from our nation’s capital.

If you believe in independent conservative media and want to help support our mission, please consider:

Sponsoring our show

Becoming a business partner

Or even making a one-time gift to help support travel, equipment, and production costs

Your support helps us continue bringing you real coverage from America’s most important and incredible events.

Washington, D.C. — we’re coming.



