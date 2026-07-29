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In search of a Walking Angel, please.

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMeaghan Krebs

Fundraiser funds will be received by Meaghan Krebs

In search of a Walking Angel, please.

Hello,


Walking Angels Needed!! I am hurting bad and can’t get a leg up. I am in need of money to just get by and everything is hitting me at once. I need a working vehicle and a job. Once I have those I can continue being a Walking Angel myself. Help me so that I may help others that find their selves in this same embarrassing point in life. I am embarrassed for my children that I just can’t be a mom and they don’t have to worry with me.

Praying, I realized it’s because Gods getting ready to anoint me and the devil is trying to break me.

My dad passed this Friday and he always told me, “You can handle it.”

I have to say I’m trying so hard. I am a single mom with 2 kids and 2 grandsons. My poor parents have helped me as much as they can but they take care of my grandma. I’ve exhausted all options. I had second interview and need a car to travel for that and don’t even have a working car. If I had suability with money, I can use my time instead of writing this, doing for others. I don’t know where else to go. I’m already not wanting to be here and searching soooo hard for my purpose. I see that it is to just be as beneficial as I can and always am. I need help immediately, and begging for help with tears in my eyes. I don’t want to be homeless I want to share my gratitude to others in every way. I am rambling, I’m sorry. Just thank you.

I work hard doing my dream job in construction and found out I have Lupus now. I have sold all tools I can and every thing I can.

I have an awesome portrait I’m willing to give away of my dads if wanted. It’s a painting of a cowboy.


I keep asking where is my ‘Meags’ (me)… I am the only one I know who jumps for anyone who calls, stops for people on the street, basically a walking angel I hope to others…


I pray God will figure this out. He says have faith and be patient, and I am trying but I truly need help to get in gear to move forward with purpose.


Not sure if this is all I need, ask any thing I’ll answer. What I gave away last week is what I now need this week and hoping the pay it forward will work out for me.

Just thank you.


Meaghan Krebs

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