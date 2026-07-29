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OGBECHE PAOLO: 19-YEAR BATTLE AGAINST RARE CANCER

Goal₦20,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byAje Asam Ayuk

OGBECHE PAOLO: 19-YEAR BATTLE AGAINST RARE CANCER

HELP SAVE THE LIFE OF OGBECHE PAOLO: A 19-YEAR BATTLE AGAINST RARE CANCER

A Husband, Father, and Fighter

My husband, Ogbeche Paolo, is a devoted husband, loving father of three children, cancer advocate, and survivor who has spent the last 19 years courageously fighting a rare and aggressive cancer known as Thymoma.

Today, we are once again asking for help.

After nearly two decades of surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hospital admissions, investigations, and unimaginable financial strain, Paolo is facing another critical phase in his cancer journey. His doctors have recommended further specialist oncology evaluation and treatment, but we can no longer afford the costs alone.

We are seeking to raise ₦20,000,000 to help fund his next phase of care and give him the opportunity to continue fighting for his life.

His Cancer Journey

Paolo's battle began in 2007, when he was diagnosed with a large tumour in his chest known as a thymoma, a rare cancer originating from the thymus gland located in the anterior mediastinum.

He underwent a major chest surgery (sternotomy) at Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, performed by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Elias Zigiriadis. The surgery was successful, and he went on to enjoy approximately thirteen years of remission.

In 2019, the cancer returned aggressively.

He again travelled to Johannesburg, where Dr. Zigiriadis performed another major surgery (thoracotomy) at Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital. The tumour had spread significantly, requiring the removal of a substantial portion of his right lung.

Despite this setback, Paolo continued to fight.

In 2021, he underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the National Hospital Abuja, Nigeria. The treatment was physically demanding but offered hope for disease control.

Unfortunately, recent evaluations have shown persistent disease within the mediastinum and involvement of the remaining lung tissue.

In 2024, a biopsy was performed, but the histology results were inconclusive. Doctors recommended further investigations and continued oncology monitoring.

Most recently, he underwent External Beam Radiotherapy (EBRT) using the IMRT technique under the care of Dr. Samuel Kwis at the Kano Cancer Treatment Centre. Further chemotherapy and specialist oncology review have now been advised.

His Current Condition

Today, Paolo continues to live with:

  1. Persistent mediastinal disease
  2. Lung involvement
  3. Chronic breathlessness
  4. Ongoing respiratory symptoms
  5. Physical limitations resulting from years of treatment

His medical team has recommended continued specialist care, including:

  1. Oncology consultations
  2. Chemotherapy
  3. Possible additional radiotherapy
  4. PET Scan
  5. CT scans and other imaging studies
  6. Laboratory investigations
  7. Medications and supportive care
  8. Transportation and accommodation during treatment

Without timely intervention, his condition may continue to progress.

Why We Need Help

Cancer has been devastating not only physically but financially.

Over the years, our family has exhausted personal savings and relied heavily on the generosity of family, friends, faith communities, and compassionate strangers.

Recent treatment expenses alone have exceeded:

  1. ₦10,000,000 for chemotherapy
  2. More than ₦8,000,000 for radiotherapy, investigations, medications, travel, accommodation, and logistics

As we face another round of specialist consultations and treatment, we simply do not have the resources to continue on our own.

We are therefore seeking ₦20,000,000 to help cover the costs of his ongoing cancer care.

More Than A Patient

Paolo is not just a medical case.

He is my husband who loves me deeply.

He is a father whose children still need him.

He is a man of faith who has remained grateful despite years of pain and uncertainty.

He is also a cancer advocate who has used his own experience to encourage and support others facing difficult diagnoses.

Through every surgery, every treatment session, every setback, and every victory, he has continued to choose hope.

Those who know him know his resilience, kindness, and determination to keep living meaningfully despite overwhelming challenges.

How You Can Help

Every donation, regardless of size, will make a difference.

Your support will help fund:

✓ Oncology consultations

✓ Chemotherapy

✓ PET Scan

✓ Radiotherapy

✓ Diagnostic investigations

✓ Medications

✓ Transportation and accommodation

✓ Nutritional and supportive care

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, workplace, and social networks.

Your prayers, encouragement, and support mean more to us than words can express.

A Final Appeal

For nineteen years, Paolo has fought this rare cancer with extraordinary courage.

Today, we humbly ask you to stand with him once again.

Your generosity could help provide the treatment that gives him more time with me, our children, and the people who love him.

From the depths of our hearts, thank you for reading our story, sharing our burden, and helping us continue this fight.

With gratitude and hope,

Mrs. Aje Ogbeche

(On behalf of Ogbeche Paolo and Family)

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