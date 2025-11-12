Officer DeLongs Family fund

Officer Christopher DeLong Jr, only 29 years old was killed in the line of duty yesterday. He leaves behind a lot of loved ones but most importantly, his wife Hannah DeLong and two young children and left without the center of their world. Unfortunately life does not stop while we grieve. We want Hannah to be able to take as much time as she needs off of work, she lost her person, the one she spent everyday with for the last 12 years. We would love to have funds set aside for their 2 precious young children, to try and help lift some weight off of Hannah’s shoulders for their future. No amount will bring their daddy and husband back, this is an unimaginable loss for everyone. Chris was loved by so so many, let’s give his little family some love and lots and lots of prayers please.