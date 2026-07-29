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Off The Fence - Brighton Charity Fighting Poverty

Goal£2,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Evans

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elizabeth Evans

Off The Fence - Brighton Charity Fighting Poverty

Richard and Liz Evans are celebrating 25 years of marriage by renewing our wedding vows and holding a big party with friends and family. We are very blessed to have everything we could ever need or want, so are asking our guests not to bring us gifts, but to consider instead making a donation to an amazing local charity - Off The Fence www.offthefence.org.uk - which we have supported for many years. At the heart of their work is a belief that every person deserves dignity, hope, and the opportunity to rebuild their life.


Off The Fence is a Christian charity based in Brighton UK, whose vision for 30 years has been to end to social and spiritual poverty in Brighton and Hove. In 1993, Off The Fence’s founder, Rev. Paul Young, was inspired to "get off the fence and do something about homelessness”. Paul and his wife began walking the streets, meeting rough sleepers where they were, offering practical support, prayer, guidance, and dignity. This quickly grew into a movement, a united effort across churches, businesses, volunteers, and supporters who refused to turn away from those in need.


Today, Off The Fence operates across three main areas of need: homelessness, women at risk and schools and youth. They provide long-term solutions through 2 Day Centres, 1 outreach van and 6 core local schools - using around 150 trained volunteers, staff and interns. "Together, we can resist poverty, empower people, and restore hope."


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