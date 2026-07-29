Off-Campus Housing for Fall Semester

I'm heading to university in less than a month, but my school doesn't have on-campus housing available for me. I need help raising money to secure off-campus housing so I can start the semester on time.





Finding a place to live on short notice has been challenging, and I'm working to lock in a lease before I move. Your support would help me cover the costs of getting settled into housing and starting this next chapter.





Thank you for standing with me as I begin this new adventure.