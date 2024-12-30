Costa Rica Mission Trip

As I continue to work in ministry and grow in my relationship with God, I’ve realized the importance of servanthood. I think it is necessary for me to take time to serve other people in small ways and in big ways. I believe this trip is a great way for me to practice the discipline of servanthood and provide for a community in need. As I learn more about the Cabecar people and their needs, I desire to help them and put my best effort forth to do good work for them.

I also feel very blessed in my athletic ability and outdoors skills and believe this will be put to good use because of how difficult it is to reach these people. I am lucky to have enough time to train and prepare for the strenuous trek it will take to reach the community. I should use my abilities help and serve others!

Any amount of donation would be greatly appreciated as I embark on my journey!