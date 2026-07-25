October Guatemala Mission

New houses, water filtration systems, wheel chairs, Bibles, food, vacation Bible school programs and prayers are in store for the families we will serve in the small Guatemalan villages around Antigua in October as our team will be heading down in coorperation with The Guatemalan Dream Center, BeeLine Wheel Chairs and IDC Missions. Each member of our team, Team Jesus, is paying for their own flights and costs in Guatemala, so this fundraiser is solely to raise money for the projects we plan to do. We want to be busy when we go, so the more money we raise the more projects we can do and the more wheel chairs we can provide!

Each house costs approximately $4,500. each wheel chair sponsored is $400, Each water filter plus food bag and Bible is $100 and the children's programs are approximately $350 each event.