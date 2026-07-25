Help Higinio and the Boys Make It to Vegas ❤️

Hey everyone, it’s your boy Higinio!





This year has been one of the most challenging, humbling, and rewarding chapters of my life. It’s been filled with unexpected turns, difficult lessons, and moments that pushed me to grow in ways I never expected.





Through it all, I was given an incredible opportunity to volunteer with a defcon village an experience that has meant more to me than I can put into words. Now, I’m hoping to bring my boys along for the journey so we can share that experience together and create memories that will last a lifetime.





This trip is about more than just getting to Vegas. It’s a chance for my boys to spend meaningful time with their mom, reconnect with extended family, and experience something special together. Those moments are priceless, and I want to give them the opportunity to be part of it.





Thanks to some truly amazing sponsors and friends who have stepped up, many of the major expenses have already been covered. We’re in the home stretch, I’m just looking for a little help covering the remaining costs like gas, meals, drinks, and a little spending money so the boys can enjoy the adventure.





If you’re able to contribute, no matter the amount, it would mean the world to us. And if donating isn’t possible, sharing this campaign is just as valuable and deeply appreciated.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us, encouraged us, shared kind words, or simply followed along. Your kindness has made a bigger difference than you know.

From my family to yours thank you. ❤️