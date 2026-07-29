Obtaining residence

Hello, my name is Stacy foote and I'm raising money to obtain a residence to get my self out of the street and give my car a break from constantly in transit. June of 2025 I was released from prison to the transtional housing where I completed that August. Moved into my friends apartment, My boyfriend at the time didn't like that I lived there with another guy so he had asked me to move into his house. I took him up on that and moved in, and well let's just say I couldn't go home on most nights and when I did get to home he had another female at the house and had the cops called me and said I didn't live there and the other female said she threw my stuff away. Well eventually I had got to go home and December 2025 my boyfriend had gotten drunk and said some hurtful things like how I am a bad mom I don't know how to be a mom I don't dress like a mom and if we were going to be together that I have dress sophisticated and not to leave the house without makeup and to do something with my hair. Well since that day I have became homeless and living out of my car. From December 2025 to recent I have been applying for low income apartments and got turned down. Had job interviews and didn't get the job I have MS and spinal arthritis and got turned down from disability. And well last night I got my foot in the door to a 1 bedroom house I need to raise up first months rent and deposit, lights water gas garbage and furniture. So today I'm ask for the kindness of my heart please help me finally get out of the streets and let my car have break where I'm gonna need to get that looked at.

Thank you

Stacy foote