Support Andy and Kathy O'Brien's Medical Needs

I am sharing my two friends' need—Andy and Kathy O’Brien.

Andy is a retired butcher (UK and US), having done it for 52 years! A Brit who loves his tea, and is very brave for all that he has gone through over the past six years. Kathy and I met while we were in college in Phoenix: I was preparing to be a teacher, and Kathy was pursuing a career as a missionary teacher that took her to Edinburgh, Scotland, Liverpool, England (where she met and married Andy) and now ministering in Tucson, Arizona. We lost contact for a number of years, but our paths met once again via Facebook. Our friendship has been a huge blessing to me ever since! Today, my heart is burdened once again for my friends; that is what I would like to share with you here.

Six years ago, health challenges for Andy began. Major surgeries and procedures, unending doctor/specialist visits, unexpected hospital trips and stays, co-pays and the never-ending rise in medication costs—all these medical challenges have scaled up drastically for Andy and Kathy. The O’Briens (as others) have taken a financial hit in this.

Their challenge is immense, but I love how they walk by faith, knowing that our God will provide for them. Kathy says this: “Together with God, we can do this! There isn’t one set of circumstances that God doesn’t lead us to that He hasn’t already come up with the needed resources for. God has always been our Jehovah Jireh—our Provider—and He has been more than gracious to Andy and me over our 34 years of marriage. Faithful is the only way to describe our God! Over and over again, faithful to the end, He is the Provider of everything we need. We trusted Him then, we trust Him now, and we will no doubt have the opportunity to trust Him once again. Together with God, we can do this!”

On December 11th, Andy was rushed to the hospital and admitted for sepsis due to an infection in his blood. Many tests have been run. Many questions are to be answered, and many discoveries need to be made to know the next steps in Andy’s care.



I am posting this appeal in order to help encourage and provide for them. Please pray for Andy and Kathy. They are strengthened by our prayers! I hope that some of you will read the O’Briens’ story and maybe will join me in helping them. I know our prayers can open heaven’s throne to God’s power to produce another miracle of God’s grace and faithfulness! “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much!” (James 5:16). I’m eager to see how our God answers our prayers!

I would like to set a goal of raising $15,000 to help relieve Andy and Kathy O’Brien’s financial stress that comes with the seemingly never-ending medical bills. Would you join me to assist them? Please give what God lays on your heart to give; let’s watch our Jehovah Jireh bless them! (Genesis 22:14) And if you can or cannot donate at this time, please give them the gift of your prayers. I agree with Kathy: “Together with God, we can do this!”