Support Andy and Kathy O'Brien's Medical Needs

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $1,765
Campaign funds will be received by Kathy O'Brien
I am sharing my two friends' need—Andy and Kathy O’Brien.
Andy is a retired butcher (UK and US), having done it for 52 years! A Brit who loves his tea, and is very brave for all that he has gone through over the past six years. Kathy and I met while we were in college in Phoenix: I was preparing to be a teacher, and Kathy was pursuing a career as a missionary teacher that took her to Edinburgh, Scotland, Liverpool, England (where she met and married Andy) and now ministering in Tucson, Arizona. We lost contact for a number of years, but our paths met once again via Facebook. Our friendship has been a huge blessing to me ever since! Today, my heart is burdened once again for my friends; that is what I would like to share with you here.
Six years ago, health challenges for Andy began. Major surgeries and procedures, unending doctor/specialist visits, unexpected hospital trips and stays, co-pays and the never-ending rise in medication costs—all these medical challenges have scaled up drastically for Andy and Kathy. The O’Briens (as others) have taken a financial hit in this.
Their challenge is immense, but I love how they walk by faith, knowing that our God will provide for them. Kathy says this: “Together with God, we can do this! There isn’t one set of circumstances that God doesn’t lead us to that He hasn’t already come up with the needed resources for. God has always been our Jehovah Jireh—our Provider—and He has been more than gracious to Andy and me over our 34 years of marriage. Faithful is the only way to describe our God! Over and over again, faithful to the end, He is the Provider of everything we need. We trusted Him then, we trust Him now, and we will no doubt have the opportunity to trust Him once again. Together with God, we can do this!”
On December 11th, Andy was rushed to the hospital and admitted for sepsis due to an infection in his blood. Many tests have been run. Many questions are to be answered, and many discoveries need to be made to know the next steps in Andy’s care.
I am posting this appeal in order to help encourage and provide for them. Please pray for Andy and Kathy. They are strengthened by our prayers! I hope that some of you will read the O’Briens’ story and maybe will join me in helping them. I know our prayers can open heaven’s throne to God’s power to produce another miracle of God’s grace and faithfulness! “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much!” (James 5:16). I’m eager to see how our God answers our prayers!
I would like to set a goal of raising $15,000 to help relieve Andy and Kathy O’Brien’s financial stress that comes with the seemingly never-ending medical bills. Would you join me to assist them? Please give what God lays on your heart to give; let’s watch our Jehovah Jireh bless them! (Genesis 22:14) And if you can or cannot donate at this time, please give them the gift of your prayers. I agree with Kathy: “Together with God, we can do this!”
We pray that God will be with you both as He guides you through this difficult time.
Praying that this next week will bring improvement to Andy’s condition.
Praying for you. May the Lord bless you!
Lifting you up in prayer.
Praying for you, Andy. Mercy and peace to both of your hearts today.
God is more than FAITHFUL! Praying for you as God leads you through this journey.
With all our love. Every blessing Mal and Dot xxxx
Praying!
Praying forGod's will and for both of your strength Love you both
Praying for you🙏
Praying with you!
January 7th, 2025
There are certain things that I dislike about the medical world. The cost of insurance and medical procedures. The uncertainty of diagnoses. The lack of bedside manner from some healthcare professionals. The waiting for test results. And having to decide between medicines and groceries.
There I was today, in front of the Pharmacist picking up 7 of Andy's 28 daily medications. One floored me. Last month I was told I had hit "the donut hole" and had to pay full price. Ugh! Happily, the insurance companies have done away with "the donut hole" this new year BUT they didn't do away with rising their prices on some medications. This one medicine (a must have right now for Andy's diabetes) is $7.50 per pill. Doctor had ordered a 90-day supply, and the insurance company wanted some $675. Ugh! "I cannot do that!" Let's try a thirty-day supply—still an UGH! from me. What about Good RX and another prescription savings plan? The pharmacist and I checked—not covered. Of course not! I'll be talking to his doctor about this new medication. 5 of the medications I picked up had zero copay (thank you, God, for that!), and two meds I had to pay for. I left the Pharmacy $292.68 poorer! And groceries? Well, they will have to wait!
We do have some praises: (1) Andy is starting to respond to the antibiotic regime (4 syringes of "joy juice" every eight hours for another 4-6 weeks!). His appetite is slowly returning. He is starting to "putter" around the house a little. He cooked a meal for us the other night—totally wiped him out, but he loved being in the kitchen again! Please continue in prayer with us that his weekly blood work might start to show improvement. Also, his kidney and liver functions need a little "touch" from the Master Physican. (2) Saturday, January 4th, my family laid my dad to rest at a graveside service. Dad was a singer in a Barbershop Quartet for years. As a surprise to everyone, my sister arranged for his group to sing at his service. "Amazing Grace" was one of dad's many favorite hymns. And in honor of dad's love for baseball, they closed the service with a rousing rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game!" Dad would have LOVED that!
The "God of all Comfort" has been, and daily is, surrounding Andy and I with His presence! His comfort is "whasome!" as one of my little students used to say. God's comfort very often comes with whispers of His promises. Here's my favorite promises for times such as these: "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with My righteous right hand" Isaiah 41:10. The God of all Comfort is faithful to keep every promise whispered. And our Jehovah Jireh is faithful to provide our every need in this journey of trusting Him!
December 27th, 2024
I trust everyone reading this site had a Merry Christmas with your family and friends, and that you are looking forward to a Happy New Year! (I still want to know what happened to 2024 - it sped by so very fast!). Our Christmas was different, not very merry, and just weird on so many levels! But we tried our best to focus on the reason for the season. In our hearts, we rejoiced at the birth of our dear Savior, Jesus Christ, and realized, once again, just how very special He is to our hearts!
December 11th, my hubby, Andy, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. He was diagnosed with sepsis due to an infection in his blood. A team of nine different doctors ran tests, scans, and procedures from head to toe and every inch in between, looking for the source of the infection. One was not found. A few tests had to be aborted as they were impossible to complete due to his complications from his liver disease. They were able to identify the kind of bacteria involved and started him on the correct antibiotic treatment. After 11 days in the hospital, the Saturday before Christmas, I brought him home. Just because he came home doesn't mean that he is well (he is still considered critical); he is not better (prognosis is not a pretty picture); and he is not even okay (extreme weakness, lack of appetite, and great fatigue) but he was able to come home for Christmas! He is currently undergoing a regime of antibiotic treatments (through a pic line) every eight hours for a duration of 6-8 weeks. This infection is affecting his other health issues—chronic anemia, progressing liver disease, esophageal injury, diabetes to name just a few. A Nurse Practioner told Andy the other day, "Sir, you have to realize just how critically ill you are right now. Your body is fighting a major war within, and you are currently losing the battle!" Andy needs our prayer support and encouragement to get through this battle with his health! Healing will happen either here on earth or in heaven—that's all up to God's plan for him! And we totally trust God's plan!
On the Sunday before Christmas (22nd) and two days after his 92nd birthday, my (Kathy's) dad passed away after an extended illness and hospice journey. The doctors told us that he would never stand on his feet nor walk again (not on this earth!) but on the day of his passing my dad got to walk on the streets of gold in heaven. He got to meet his Savior. He was reunited with Mom, his mom and dad and siblings, and so many friends who met him there. Whenever I get sad that he is no longer with us, I just think of all the beauty he sees, all the conversations he is having, and all the worshipping of God that is taking place. Those thoughts make me smile! From where I'm standing on this old earth, heaven is looking sweeter every day!
A special thanks to all who have read this campaign site, who have prayed for us, who are encouraging us in spectacular ways, who are the hands and feet of Jesus to our needs—we say a gigantic heartfelt THANK YOU!! Family, friends, and strangers alike, we THANK YOU!! You help to make this journey of ours a little brighter! God bless us one and all.
