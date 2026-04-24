GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Professor Doctor Joseph Chikelue Obi Campaign News

Goal£999,999,999,999 GBP
Raised£29 GBP

Fundraiser created byProfessor Doctor Joseph Chikelue Obi

Fundraiser funds will be received by Professor Doctor Joseph Chikelue Obi

Professor Doctor Joseph Chikelue Obi Campaign News

Professor Doctor Joseph Chikelue Obi is currently inundated with Lots (and Lots) of Scholarship Requests from those who wish to enrol in various (Healthcare Practitioner) Mentorship Programmes with the Royal Collegium.

Any Donations from this Global Platform will automatically be matched with an Extra 10% (Ten Percent) from Doctor Obi's own Private Pocket - before being used to duly offset any relevant Tuition Costs of Successful Scholarship Applicants.

This essentially means that Professor Obi will then be able to Offer Ten (10) Times as many Scholarships as he would have ordinarily done.

There is No Expiry Date for this (Particular) Fundraiser concerning Dr Obi 's Scholarships - and All Donations will be dutifully acknowledged.

Prof Obi currently has numerous Scholarship Applicants from each of the following Countries : Afghanistan Albania Algeria Ambazonia Andorra Angola Antigua Deps Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bhutan Biafraland (Biafra Biafrans) Bolivia Bosnia Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Central African Rep Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo (Democratic Rep) Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador England Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Fiji Finland France Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Grenada Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Honduras Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland (Republic) Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati South Korea North Korea Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Myanmar, (Burma) Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Northern Ireland Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda St Kitts Nevis St Lucia Saint Vincent the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Scotland Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tonga Trinidad Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Wales Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe.

Typical Scholarship Applicants include : (Practising or Semi-Practising or Semi-Retired or Semi-Whatever) Pharmacists , Dentists , Doctors , Opticians, Optometrists , Audiologists , Dental Technicians , Chiropractors , Osteopaths , Nurses , Therapists , Medical Assistants , Clinical Scientists , Medical Laboratory Technologists , Healthcare Professionals , Care Workers , Complementary Health Workers, Nutritionists , Dieticians , Physiotherapists, Psychologists , Occupational Therapists, and Alternative Medicine Practitioners (etc) , who lawfully wish to set up their Minor Ailments Clinics - Anywhere in the World.

Professor Dr Joseph Chikelue Obi can be easily contacted directly via LinkedIn.

Thank You.



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,070 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve