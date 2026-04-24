Professor Doctor Joseph Chikelue Obi Campaign News

Professor Doctor Joseph Chikelue Obi is currently inundated with Lots (and Lots) of Scholarship Requests from those who wish to enrol in various (Healthcare Practitioner) Mentorship Programmes with the Royal Collegium.

Any Donations from this Global Platform will automatically be matched with an Extra 10% (Ten Percent) from Doctor Obi's own Private Pocket - before being used to duly offset any relevant Tuition Costs of Successful Scholarship Applicants.

This essentially means that Professor Obi will then be able to Offer Ten (10) Times as many Scholarships as he would have ordinarily done.

There is No Expiry Date for this (Particular) Fundraiser concerning Dr Obi 's Scholarships - and All Donations will be dutifully acknowledged.

Prof Obi currently has numerous Scholarship Applicants from each of the following Countries : Afghanistan Albania Algeria Ambazonia Andorra Angola Antigua Deps Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bhutan Biafraland (Biafra Biafrans) Bolivia Bosnia Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Central African Rep Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo (Democratic Rep) Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador England Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Fiji Finland France Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Grenada Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Honduras Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland (Republic) Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati South Korea North Korea Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Myanmar, (Burma) Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Northern Ireland Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda St Kitts Nevis St Lucia Saint Vincent the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Scotland Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tonga Trinidad Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Wales Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe.

Typical Scholarship Applicants include : (Practising or Semi-Practising or Semi-Retired or Semi-Whatever) Pharmacists , Dentists , Doctors , Opticians, Optometrists , Audiologists , Dental Technicians , Chiropractors , Osteopaths , Nurses , Therapists , Medical Assistants , Clinical Scientists , Medical Laboratory Technologists , Healthcare Professionals , Care Workers , Complementary Health Workers, Nutritionists , Dieticians , Physiotherapists, Psychologists , Occupational Therapists, and Alternative Medicine Practitioners (etc) , who lawfully wish to set up their Minor Ailments Clinics - Anywhere in the World.

Professor Dr Joseph Chikelue Obi can be easily contacted directly via LinkedIn.

Thank You.







