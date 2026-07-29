Hey friends, I’m looking to raise $500 for my NYC trip at the end of the month and any support would truly mean a lot. Every little bit helps and goes a long way, and I’m really excited to make the most of this experience and share it with you all after. If you’re not able to contribute, no worries at all, your good vibes are more than enough. I really appreciate you even taking a moment to read this and am grateful for any support along the way.