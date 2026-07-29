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Nyabally's delivery

GoalGMD 10,000 GMD
RaisedGMD 0 GMD

Fundraiser created byEdward Mendy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nyabally's delivery

Nyabally's delivery


Help Build Nyabally’s Distribution Service – Creating Jobs & Access to Affordable Goods in The Gambia

My name is Edward Mendy, and I am building Nyabally’s Distribution Service, a growing distribution business based in The Gambia.

The goal of this business is simple but powerful:

to connect suppliers and manufacturers with customers in The Gambia, making affordable and quality products more accessible while also creating job opportunities for young people in my community.

Right now, many small businesses and customers in The Gambia struggle with:

  1. Limited access to affordable wholesale products
  2. High import and transport costs
  3. Lack of reliable distribution channels

Nyabally’s Distribution Service aims to solve this by becoming a trusted local distributor that sources products directly from manufacturers and delivers them efficiently within the country.

Why I Need Support

I am currently in the early stage of building this business. I need support to:

  1. Secure initial stock from suppliers and factories
  2. Cover transportation and logistics costs
  3. Build basic distribution operations
  4. Develop packaging, branding, and marketing
  5. Reach more suppliers willing to work with African distributors

My Vision

I am not just building a business for myself — I am building a system that can:

  1. Create jobs for young people
  2. Support small retailers with better prices
  3. Strengthen local supply chains in The Gambia
  4. Grow into a recognized distribution company in West Africa

How You Can Help

Any support, big or small, will directly help in:

  1. Starting product distribution
  2. Expanding supplier partnerships
  3. Building a sustainable business that can grow and employ others

Even if you cannot donate, sharing this campaign means a lot and helps me reach the right supporters.

Final Words

I believe that with the right support and opportunity, young entrepreneurs in The Gambia can build real businesses that make an impact. Nyabally’s Distribution Service is my step toward that future.

Thank you for believing in this

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