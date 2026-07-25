NY MISSIONS TRIP

I am honored to have been selected through Liberty University’s LU Send program to serve on a mission trip to New York City during Fall Break. During this trip, our team will partner with Redemption Church in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn and work alongside The Bowery Mission, an organization that has been serving New York City’s homeless community since the 1800s. We will have the opportunity to serve local families, support community outreach efforts, assist with food programs, and share the love of Christ with those in the community. I am excited to grow in my faith, serve others, and make a meaningful impact while learning from these incredible ministries.



