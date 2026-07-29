Nwankwo Sam2 Chukwuma Escape Terrorism

I have known Nwankwo Samuel Chukwuma and his extended family, from Enugu Village Nigeria, for 6 to 8 years. In early 2025, Islamic terrorists began a Nigerian Christian massacre, committing exceptionally brutal mass murders against the farmers, and their families. Many of the terrorists have also infiltrated the army, police, and governing population, determined to erase any Nigerians that are not Muslim.

Because of this undeclared war and village to village mass trauma, people are not only living in terror, but the nation is unable to continue business and work lives, including even farmers attempting to grow food. If anyone dares to tend their crops, attend school, attend funerals, or travel to perform business (like go to the food market), they are too afraid to go about their daily business. Nwankwo (Sam2) Chukwuma is 33, disabled with a hernia, and selected by his immediate family, to complete the goal that I have set for him, to reach Ghana, a 24-hour bus ride, see a doctor for his hernia, including have surgery, cover one month of rent, and meals, before beginning work in his safer state of Ghana. After Sam is safely established in Ghana, Canada gives him a very good 70 percent chance of resettlement acceptance, within 3 years. Canada will not consider a resettlement application unless Samuel is requesting the humanitarian evacuation from a position of relative safety, which Ghana is.

I am saving for his ticket, meals, doctors, and first month's rent, and will set up the account to transfer enough for food and water, until his traveling, meals, and rent saved, is enough for his humanitarian evacuation. I will save all the records associated with his emergency funding.

My caregiver and I have helped with water and meals, but we are unable to continue this temporary help.

For the sake of a still young man, and his hopeful family, please give, if only $5.

I will report his progress monthly, until he's reached Ghana, and then begin reporting his progress toward his dream of relocating as a humanitarian refugee to Canada. The Enugu villagers are living in fear, daily and the terrorists recently dragged Samuel's cousin from his home, brutally killing him. They also kill many villagers at once, wait for a funeral and a mass burial, then emerge from the surrounding forests, to kill the remainding mourners of each village.

Thank you. Please give even just $5, for cooking fuel, beans, rice, and water. Tell your congresspersons to ask for help from the Trump Administration please! For the past year, Nigeria is ranked the most dangerous place on Earth, including more dangerous than war zones.

Bless you!