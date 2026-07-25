Nutrioso Bible Church expansion

We are Nutrioso Bible Church, pursuing our goal of serving Christ in the White Mountains of Arizona. We have been a Church since the late 80's and have undergone expansions in the past to better accommodate growth in the area. We have been blessed with more folks to share the Gospel with, and thus it is time to grow again. We have always been prudent with the money the Lord has given us, and we have never fallen into debt. Now we need to build a new sanctuary just a few years after we had expanded our old one. This is a blessing, but we currently do not have the funding necessary. We are prepared to do whatever work we can do ourselves, but even then, the cost of building and materials is still out of our reach. If you feel led to give to this ministry, it would be greatly appreciated! Below is a link to our statement of faith and our foundational beliefs so you may get to know our Church better! God bless, and Christ is king!!

https://www.nutriosobiblechurch.org/ourbeliefs



