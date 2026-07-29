Nursing School German V8 Dad Wagon

Hello my name is Skyler, I am a father of two young children, Theodore age six and Saya age four I am currently in Nursing school to get my ADN, and am deeply embroiled within my studies with little time to accrue money as I support my family. I am asking for help, from anyone that can, to help me complete my project car. I am trying to finish a 4.2 liter V8 swap on my year 2000 Audi B5 A4 Avant Quattro that I traded a firearm for a few months back. I need to buy the motor, do an 01E trans swap, full bushing refresh, and get a verkline tube frame front subframe replacement, coilovers and wheels, etc. As this world gets increasingly more sinister, and as AI gets increasingly more powerful, I would like to enjoy a German V8 powered manual Dad Wagon before society inevitably implodes either from international conflict or AI going full Skynet. If you do donate, know that your money is being well spent, as an investment into the future of my son and daughter's first experience with a Real Car®. I will finish the build in front of my slumlord owned shoddy apartment, out of sheer spite as I am exposed to the elements in God's Garage. I will make a YouTube video once the build is complete, so you too can enjoy the end of the journey as I build my euro shitbox into something respectable.