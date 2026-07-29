Nursing school help

Hello, I am 43 and I am currently a CNA in nursing school. I am a mom of 6 and I am finding myself having a hard time keeping up with groceries, gas and other living expenses. I do not qualify for food stamps of other assistance because they say I make to much money but I have a car payment and insurance as well as other bills. I travel an hour and 20 mins to go to school and clinicals 5 days a week. I am currently spending a lot of money on gas and I just need some help. My graduation is in February 2027 from LPN then I plan to work a year and do the bridge program to RN. I appreciate anyone able to help me and my family during this time.







