Help to Establish Food Forest Nursery in Jordan

Hello,

My name is Anna, and I currently reside in Aqaba, Jordan with my family. As a landscape architect with 20 years of practical field experience, I have developed a plan to implement a Food Forest in southern Jordan. Planting a Food Forest is a strategy that brings sustenance and maintains life on multiple levels for both humans and all living creatures.

The once lush and green echo system in southern Jordan is now nearly barren and continues to decline from the impacts of mono-crop farming. Planting a Food Forest will provide a vital answer to this systemic decline for future generations. By supporting this cause, you will help us acquire the land mobilize our workforce and establish a sustainable food forest farm.

Your support is crucial in bringing this vision to life. By contributing to the establishment of the Food Forest, you will help rejuvenate an ecosystem that has been heavily degraded. This project will not only provide nourishment for people but also support a diverse array of wildlife and contribute to a sustainable future for the region.

Join us in this important cause and help us create a greener, more sustainable future for Jordan. Your generosity will have a lasting impact and be a gift to generations to come.

This fundraising supports the first stage for the establishing the project: acquiring the land without which we cannot start. Meanwhile we are started to plant seeds and grow seedlings for the project. The list of panting is ready and it consist of the plants of highly nutritious and ecological value.

Thank you for your consideration of this vital humanitarian effort.

Sincerely,

Anna