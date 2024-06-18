Legal Defense Fund for Nurse Whistleblower

My name is Vanessa Sivadge. I am a registered nurse at Texas Children's Hospital. I am the anonymous whistleblower in a story released in May 2023 in response to Dr. Eithan Haim's testimony exposing the secret transgender medicine program taking place at the hospital.





I knew what Dr. Haim reported to be true because I worked in the endocrine clinic, and had first-hand knowledge of patients being prescribed puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones despite the hospital repeatedly and publicly denying the program's existence.





Texas Children's Hospital is using Medicaid to cover transgender treatments and cross-sex hormones. I know this because I saw it. Medicaid specifically prohibits any coverage of hormones related to transgender medicine, and yet the hospital for years has continued to prescribe and use hormonal therapies for transgender Medicaid patients. In addition, I saw examples of doctors who intentionally misdiagnosed patients for the purpose of justifying cross-sex hormones for transgender patients to get around state law.





Soon after I anonymously came forward to corroborate Dr. Haim, two agents from the FBI came to my home and threatened me. They and told me they were aware of my strong views against "gender-affirming care” and asked to recruit my help in order to expose Dr. Haim. They said they could make my life difficult, and said I was not safe unless I helped them. I felt scared, intimidated, and overwhelmed.





My faith in Jesus compels me to speak the truth about what I've seen while having the utmost compassion and love towards children confused about their sex. I am a nurse who unapologetically believes in the beautiful design of God for our gender and sexuality as stated in Genesis 1, where "He made them male and female." I believe that human beings are made in the image of God, and the intrinsic biological differences between men and women should be affirmed, upheld, and celebrated.





On August 16, 2024, Texas Children's Hospital fired me. This is unlawful for two reasons: it is retaliation for my coming forward with information on the hospitals egregious pattern of deception and Medicaid fraud, and this action also illegally disregarded my religious accommodation request for an internal transfer due to my belief that these procedures bring irreversible harm and lifelong regret to children confused about their sex. As a result, I have retained the Burke Law Group and any donations will go 100% towards my own legal defense to challenge this in court. The only thing I am guilty of is telling the truth, and I am more committed to this fight than ever before. The risks have never been higher for whistleblowers who come forward to expose wrongdoing, but when the lives and wellbeing of children are at stake, it is always worth it. Thank you for your support and especially for your prayers.





If you have any questions, my personal email is vanessa.sivadge@protonmail.com.

I would love to hear from you.





Ephesians 5:11-13



































