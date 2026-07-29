Nurse retaliated against for whistleblowing

I am a Registered Nurse who always has and always will take patient safety seriously. I take pride in providing the utmost care to patients and I always speak up when something doesn’t look right because that is what nurses are trained and expected to do.





While working in this healthcare setting, I raised concerns about practices and situations I believed could severely impact patient safety and ethical standards. I reported these concerns through appropriate internal channels with the goal of protecting patients—not creating conflict.





Some of the things I witnessed/allege include:

Practicing nursing without a license Fraudulent billing Failure to properly remove Central catheter lines which can result in air embolisms Patient abandonment resulting in patient anaphylactic reaction Failure to monitor patients properly Unsanitary practices (a nurse used her teeth to remove IV tubing then inserted it into the medication), lack of hand hygiene, failure to use alcohol to wipe off IV line access areas for medications Failure to adhere to proper guidelines for changing a central line dressing





After I spoke up, I experienced what I believe was retaliation that led to the loss of my job. Not only did I lose my job, there was a false internal police report filed against me and numerous false allegations were reported (including that I was escorted off the premises in handcuffs).





The claims in my case include allegations of:





Retaliation for reporting patient safety and ethical concerns Violation of whistleblower protections Wrongful termination Breach of employment/staffing agreement expectations Interference with protected internal reporting Defamation or false statements related to my termination (as alleged)









Since losing my job, my family has faced significant financial strain and ongoing legal expenses. I am continuing to pursue this case not only for accountability in my situation, but to support the principle that nurses should be able to report safety concerns without fear of retaliation.





While I do have an attorney who has taken this case on contingency, this fundraiser is to help cover initial attorney fees, court costs, discovery, depositions and other expenses involved in continuing the case. Deposition fees in this case alone could exceed $100,000 based on the amount of people needed.





Any support—whether a donation or simply sharing this page—means more than I can express. Thank you for standing with me.



