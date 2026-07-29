Nurse in need





Hello there! My name is Edward Davidson and I am 60 years of age. I currently reside in Palm Desert, California with my husband of 29 years Nathan Davidson. We are both health professionals. I have been a Nurse for 30+ years. My husband has his Masters in science. We moved from Champaign, Illinois to Palm Desert, California almost 14 years ago. We love it here. People are very congenial and open . However, about 3 years ago we hit rock bottom financially. I was laid off my job as the supervising nurse and my partner can no longer find a job without his teaching credentials. We have been struggling eversince -not that we were ever wealthy, but we were happy and content. Now we can’t even make it payday to payday without borrowing from our friends and family. I am trying to get unemployment and my husband is currently getting ssdi. We are 16,000 behind on rent and our rent is only 2300-our landlords have been very grateful but now they want to sell the house. We unfortunately have no savings-and are subject to move within the next two months. We have tried all the traditional loan options out there and we have exhausted them all. We keep getting further in debt-hurting our credit and preventing us from getting any financial help. Moreover, I have recently had three heart surgeries-stents- and suffer very painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. I am scheduled to have another heart surgery in a month-and I am scared as the Doctors say it might come down open heart surgery. My birthday was last month and my husbands was about a week ago. We couldn’t even celebrate-well we are happy just being together, but our situation is just so stressful. I know this sounds like a sappy needy story-but it’s all true. We are not lazy, we are not negligent! We are two very hard working individuals who happen to be between a rock and a very hard place.

I’m not sure how this site actually works but we are desparate and have no where else to turn. If anyone is in a better place than we are and can afford to help us out it would be appreciated. If you can’t and want to just send us a little message of faith-that is welcomed to. We need everything we can get.

If proof is something you need-we have it. Layoffs, unemployment, social security, bills, hospital records. We are even open to someone just paying our bills to the company -that way they can be assured it went to the proper and lawful place.

I know times right now are hard for everyone-but I’ve heard of some miraculous people out there who are willing to support individuals in need.

Thank you so much-please no negative comments, we get enough of that on social media.



