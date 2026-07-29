Now We Serve Him Chef Patrick Fire Relief

Here in Montana, we take care of our own—and Chef Patrick has always been one of the first to do just that. Between providing meals around the state to charities out of his own pocket, supporting children's charities and various other fundraisers and working at the MLEA he has certainly given his fair share of time and kindness.

At the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, he’s more than the chef. He’s the steady presence behind the scenes, the one who shows up early, serves first, and makes sure no one goes without. He’s fed countless cadets, staff, and families—not just with meals, but with care, consistency, and heart.

This week, Chef Patrick lost his home in a devastating fire.

In a matter of moments, everything he had was gone.

Now, it’s our turn.We’re rallying together to support a man who has quietly supported so many of us. Donations will go toward immediate needs—clothing, food, and essentials—and help him begin the long road of rebuilding.





If you’ve ever sat at one of his tables, shared a meal he prepared, or simply felt the impact of his generosity, we ask you to stand with him now.

The Bible reminds us in Galatians 6:2, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”This is our chance to do exactly that.

Please consider giving, sharing, and lifting Chef Patrick up in prayer.

Let’s come together, Montana strong, and help him rebuild what was lost.



