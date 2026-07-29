November Nepal CMA Mission Trip

Whom shall I send? And who will go for us? Isaiah 6:8

For years I have wanted to go on a mission trip outside the USA. My wish has been granted. Praise the Lord!

I have been a member of Authentic Life Fellowship in Greenville,Tx for years actively involved wit AWANA and Sunday school. I am an active member of CMA (Christian Motorcyclists Association) since November 2017. This year, I am honored to serve my local chapter, Kings Kruizers, as Road Captain. I have contributed my time and money to both organizations for many years.

I recently received approval to travel with the CMA National Evangelist group to Nepal where we will be delivering small motorcycles to local believers (pastors) who use them to reach remote villages where they share the love and message of Jesus. In areas where travel is extremely difficult, these motorcycles become powerful tools for ministry and connection.

The base cost of the trip is $3,500, however I am hoping to raise more to cover costs as well as provide supplies, support the community showing the love of Jesus, and cover any additional needs that may come up. Any additional money raised will go for missions, or “Run for the Son”, the only CMA fund raiser used to spread the Word of God throughout the world by providing Bibles, transportation (motorcycles), and The Jesus Film worldwide.

Please consider assisting me with the costs for this awesome opportunity. Also please commit to praying for me as I prepare for this trip, and travel mercies for the entire team. Every dollar truly makes a difference and every prayer is appreciated.

How will they hear without someone preaching to them? Romans 10:14

With Heartfelt Thanks,

Darlene V. Drennan-Lind

CMA #179727 Chapter: King Kruizers #751

May also give directly to the Mission with:

missionaryventures.com

#20261104

CMA Nepal - Hall/Sandberg trip

under my name, missionary number and missionary stated above.

This is non-profit organization!

direct link copy and paste at:

https://missionaryventures.managed-missions.com/MyTrip/vikkidrennanlind1







